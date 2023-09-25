Ever Wonder What Kim Kardashian Would Look Like With A Buzz Cut? Here's Your Answer!

Kim Kardashian with a buzz cut?! Tell us more!

The model popped up on the cover of CR Fashion Book’s 10-year anniversary issue out on Monday — and she rocked a buzz cut for the first time!

In photos by Nadia Lee Cohen, The Kardashians lead appeared unrecognizable in a dirty white tank top. In some snapshots, she even posed for the camera while rocking a pair of glasses that highlighted her barely-there eyebrows! Things got even edgier as she smoked a cigarette and played with fire!

But most shocking of all was her hair — most of which was MIA! Yes, really!! The bold new look was done by Matt Benns, and it has everyone talking! See why (below)!

OMG!

So different for her! But is that a good thing? Fans across the internet have had very mixed opinions on the hairstyle, with some writing on X (Twitter):

“This is so different from what she always does and I love it” “She looks like she’s going to wink and tell me I’m the Weakest Link” “this is a major serve i’m sorry” “she looks like Kanye [West]’s girlfriend”

Hah! Just when we all thought Ye was turning Bianca Censori into Kim, she flipped the script! The reactions were just as horrified over on Instagram, with fans chiming in:

“My baby this is not ur look” “Not Glenn from Seed of Chucky” “Whoever did this to you hates you” “It’s giving – ‘Ive morphed into Pete Davidson‘”

Big OOF!

For anyone freaking out over the dramatic chop, it’s seemingly just a wig. She was spotted at Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower over the weekend with her long hair on full display. So, yeah. We think!!

Would you like to see her pull this off IRL tho?! Or are you glad it was (apparently) a one-time thing?? Sound OFF (below)!

