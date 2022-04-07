Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Got Her The SWEETEST Valentine’s Gift!

When it comes to romance, Pete Davidson is a total pro.

Anyone can tell that the comedian is a charmer. But given the long list of gorgeous celebs he’s dated, fans have often speculated about his romantic appeal. That speculation reached a fever pitch when Pete finally hooked up with Kim Kardashian, but the answer seems to be pretty simple: he knows how to treat a woman right!

For example, the reality star just revealed the incredibly sentimental gift her man gave her for their first Valentine’s Day, and it would have any woman swooning! During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim confirmed that the now-infamous Aladdin sketch on Saturday Night Live was the first time she and her BF ever kissed. Asked where the “magic carpet” prop is now, she admitted:

“Actually, for Valentine’s Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits from SNL. And the little genie lamp. … Yeah. The whole outfits. So I do own the rug.”

Aww! That is so sweet and thoughtful!

And that’s not all — host Jimmy Kimmel then revealed:

“We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here for you. Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?”

The 41-year-old just laughed in response, but it seems like the King of Staten Island’s grand gestures do tend to put other men to shame. Back in 2019, he explained in Paper Magazine’s “Break the Internet” issue (made famous by one Kim Kardashian) his go-to move for romance. The self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic” shared:

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Explains a lot, doesn’t it? Like his tendency to get tattoos for all his girlfriends. Of course, that particular gesture is a little less “special” when we know he’s done it before (Cazzie David and Ariana Grande previously shared that honor with Kim).

But in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the momma of four acknowledged that “that’s what tattoo people do, right, like they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life” but claimed he “wanted to do something that was really different” for her. So he went ahead and got her name branded on his skin with a hot iron!

The television personality said:

“I just think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos,’ ’cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it, and I just want it like there, as like a scar on me.'”

Sheesh! Now that’s a GRAND grand gesture. But clearly it’s working for him, because Pim is going strong!

Ch-ch-check out Kim’s full appearance on Kimmel (below):

