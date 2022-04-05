Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Ready To Take Their Relationship To The 'Next Level'!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson endgame?!

That very well may be the case, based on what we’re hearing! A source told ET that Pim are “super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level” just months after going public with their romance last fall.

Obviously, taking their relationship “to the next level” could mean many things — but seeing how quickly the SNL performer moves in this department, we wouldn’t entirely be surprised if these two pulled a Kravis and eloped in Las Vegas!

Then again, the proverbial “next level” could be something as simple as moving in together, collaborating on a project, or Pete getting another, even more intricate tattoo of Kimmy Kakes’ name on his body. LOLz!

While Pim’s relationship timeline has yet to be written, the source made one thing clear: neither are bothered by Kanye West’s increasingly antagonistic antics amid their blossoming romance. Referencing the drama between Pete and Ye, which saw the rapper posting a series of private texts from Pete online, the insider explained:

“[Kim and Pete] are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created. Pete decided to speak out because Kanye’s behavior got to a point where he personally felt like he had to stand up for himself as a man and a protector. He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family.”

The confidant went on to note that the comedian “bit his tongue” when it came to the All Day hitmaker for “a long time,” but eventually reached his boiling point and felt the need to bite back.

The source added:

“He is hopeful that all this will dissipate in the future.”

Kim, meanwhile, is merely concerned about the impact her ex’s online antics might have on their four children, per the source:

“She is mostly concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension. She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way.”

As for Kanye, a rep for the superstar told ET:

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Let’s hope Ye can stay in a healthy place when Pim reaches that “next level”!

How do U think Kanye will handle this moving forward, Perezcious readers?

