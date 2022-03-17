'Red Flag'? Fans VERY Concerned Pete Davidson Has Multiple Tattoos Of Kim Kardashian After Just 5 Months!

Uh-oh. Has Kim Kardashian found herself wrapped up with another problematic man?

After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday to confirm that her boyfriend Pete Davidson not only got multiple tattoos in her honor but also BRANDED her name on his chest, fans are calling out the comedian for some major “red flag” vibes!

If you missed it, the 41-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres her beau got her first name permanently seared into his skin — just five months into their relationship, we might add. He also got at least two other tattoos, including one that read “my girl is a lawyer.”

On the branding, Kim explained:

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of.’ He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up. I just wanted it there as a scar on me.’”

That is really taking his commitment to the next level!

We can’t think of many people who would willingly do that… and yet, is it really all that romantic of a gesture? Or could it be a sign that he’s a bit too infatuated with her — feelings that might one day lead to a scary situation if and when they ever break up? Would he have a hard time letting go, leading to yet another concerning “post separation abuse” ordeal? Unfortunately, many fans seem to think so…

Shortly after Kimmy Kakes’ daytime TV appearance aired, a concerned fan took to Reddit to create a new thread of conversation over the Saturday Night Live star’s unusual tribute to his girlfriend, saying:

“Does anyone else get major red flags that Pete got multiple Kim tattoos after less than 5 months of them dating? And the fact that it’s not even a regular tattoo. He branded it so it was meant to not come off and stay there forever.”

The person also felt like this should be a warning sign to the SKIMS founder, especially in light of her ongoing trouble with ex-husband Kanye West, adding:

“Going from Kanye to Pete isn’t growing and healing, if the person is just as toxic as Kanye.”

Solid point.

They weren’t the only ones seeing similarities between the feuding stars either. Another person noted:

“If a man branded himself with my name after a handful of months dating I would assume he would eventually stalk/hurt me if I ever tried to leave the relationship. I’m not looking to be dramatic it’s just that weird and scary.”

Whoa. We can certainly see where these fans are coming from. It is a rather intense way to show someone how much you care. But that’s also been Pete’s reputation when it comes to dating, so it’s hard to know whether or not there’s real cause for concern here.

We should note that Pete’s never been accused of stalking or hurting any of his ex-girlfriends in the past. Innerestingly, though, Cazzie David did tell the Los Angeles Times in November 2020 that she was afraid to break up with him for fear of how he would react, though that hesitation seemed to stem more from how it might affect his mental health rather than her own safety. Another potentially complicating factor to this.

Aside from the “Kim” brand, a few others felt like these tattoos weren’t really a romantic gesture at all because Pete openly got tattoos of his former flings in the past, including a large Ariana Grande-inspired tat he had to cover up. A user argued:

“This dude just repeats all the things he did with his exes and repeats it with the next one.”

Guess that’s why he decided to get branded! Something new?

Meanwhile, someone else found the whole segment “stressful” and hard to watch, pointing out:

“It was so cringe. She was trying SO hard to convince everyone it was cute The audience was not feeling it and Ellen’s face said it all.”

Ch-ch-check out some more concerned fan responses:

“i love pete davidson but he’s a walking red flag like getting the name of your significant other not only tattooed but BRANDED on you after only a couple of months screams love bombing” “it’s bonkers that pete davidson is so possessive over kim that they just started dating and he has multiple tattoos for her idk kinda sus” “Ellen looked so worried about the branding thingy… To be honest I would be personally worried too… ” “I love Pete Davidson, but I think it’s imperative to stress the point to any and all young ladies and girls out there who may be watching this video and doesn’t know any different that getting a tattoo or branding of someone that you’ve been dating for a short time is a major red flag in a relationship and is an indicator of obsessive relationship. Nor is this a normal occurrence in relationships.”

Hah! It was definitely a tough crowd. But can you blame them? Branding is not a normal thing! You can watch the clip (below):

No matter how much fans plaster their concern over the web, it’s ultimately up to the mom of four to find out whether or not this behavior will turn out to be problematic, a fan noted:

“It’s 100% concerning, but you can’t tell Kim anything, she just gonna have to learn by doing.”

We hope for Kim’s sake that these theories never come to fruition. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Has Pete gone too far this time?

