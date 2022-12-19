Kim Kardashian ROASTED For 'Disrespectful' Outfit At Paris Hilton's Lavish Christmas Party -- LOOK!

Kim Kardashian clearly isn’t feeling the Christmas spirit just yet!

Over the weekend, the reality star hit up the Hiltons’ big Christmas bash, but she didn’t appear exactly festive — and now fans are calling her out for it! On Sunday, Paris Hilton star took to Instagram with a series of photos from the fun night hosted by mom Kathy Hilton. It truly looked so lavish with all the glam you could expect from the fam — and all holiday themed!

In the photos, she was joined by many friends and family, including her hubby Carter Reum, sister Nicky Hilton, Kris Jenner, and more! But one person caught most users’ attention the most — and they promptly placed her on the naughty (guest) list!

In the now-controversial snapshots, the KUWTK alum wore a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants with literally no sign of anything holiday-themed! Meanwhile, everyone else around her was dressed up, mostly in outfits that included red and green color schemes. For instance, Nicky rocked a floral Oscar de la Renta mini while dress the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in a red-and-green plaid maxi dress complete with a festive bow. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Innerestingly, the Simple Life star didn’t seem to mind Kim’s black as coal outfit! She posted several photos with the SKIMS founder on her feed, writing:

“My mom always throws the most iconic parties. Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year?”

Instead of answering Paris’ question, fans flooded the comment section to bash her pal Kimmy Kakes for missing the mark with her pop punk fit.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

“Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party” “did kim not get the message that it was a…CHRISTMAS party???” “Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party” “The fact that @kimkardashian thinks she’s giving” “Next time please send an invitation with dress code for the party to the Kardashians and include the Holidays colors to choose.” “All the money Kim has and she wears that” “Kim dressed for a different party” “WTF is Kim wearing?!”

LOLz! You get the point!

In Kim’s defense, it seems likely that she came straight from her nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah which was on the same evening and had a very different theme — but come on! She’s Kim Kardashian. The girl knows how to do an outfit change! She could have swapped fits on the way.

Do YOU think Kim’s outfit was disrespectful? Or is everyone making too big a deal? Sound OFF (below)!

