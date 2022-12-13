Kim Kardashian Has A Message About Post-Divorce Life -- In A See-Through White Bikini!!

Kim Kardashian is making a statement!

Of course, the 42-year-old reality TV star has been through a lot in recent months. She abruptly split from boyfriend Pete Davidson back in August. And more recently, she (finally) finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. So it is certainly a season of change for the SKIMS mogul!

Vibing with this time of change, she’s also apparently now handing out life advice to us mere mortals. Bright and early on Tuesday morning, Kim posted a super-sexy pic set from a white-sand beach. In the snaps, she’s wearing a see-through white bikini that shows off her VERY ample assets!

To caption the post, Kim chose to counsel her IG charges. As you can see (below), she needed just four words to offer some wisdom to those seeking her guidance:

“Life tip- do you”

Not bad advice! Considering Kim’s recent life experiences, it certainly seems to be something she’s following herself.

But the pics are the real story here! Ch-ch-check ’em out (below):

DAMN!!!

Those four photos (and the “life tip”) really got her followers going. As you can see (below), many sarcastic and humorous reactions flooded in after Kris Jenner‘s favorite daughter delivered the Tao of Kim:

“I’m sure if you could u would Kim” “Give me a billion dollars then” “kim, love ya but this caption is very 2012” “Kim do you ever go to the beach just to enjoy it or only take photos?” “Amazing life tip lmaooo…” “Life tip — have millions of dollars” “Kim there’s people dying”

OK, that last comment is f**king hilarious! All the OG Keeping Up fans know!!!

What do U make of Kim’s new jaw-dropping pics, Perezcious readers? What about her simple suggestion on how to live life?! Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

