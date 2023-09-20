Timothée Chalamet Can't Hide His Feelings For Kylie Jenner! WATCH!

Timothée Chalamet has got it bad for Kylie Jenner.

On Tuesday, TMZ cameras caught up with the Call Me By Your Name actor and asked him the million-dollar question: if he’s happy with Kylie! In footage published on Wednesday, Timmy can be seen outside Cartier in Beverly Hills, where the pap told him he and the reality star “make such a cute couple.”

No lie there!

He brushed off the comment, not even shooting a look, before the cameraperson asked him what it’s like dating the mother of two — and if it’s “the best thing ever.” While he opted to stay silent once more, the 27-year-old couldn’t fight the inevitable smile that quickly grew across his face!

Awww!

See the sweet moment (below):

A man of few words, but that smile told us everything we needed to know! He and Kylie are definitely getting more comfortable with the public aspect of their relationship, and we’re HERE for it!

