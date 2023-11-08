Irina Shayk Says She Won't Talk About Tom Brady -- Then Sends A Major Message By Showing Up At His Place!

Well, isn’t that some inneresting timing?

Irina Shayk said in an interview that dropped on Wednesday how she doesn’t plan on discussing her “personal life” — specifically her brief relationship with Tom Brady! Later that same day, she was… spotted running right back to Tom Brady???

During an interview published with Elle on Wednesday, the 37-year-old model was asked to clear up some details about her love life — as rumors were running rampant about what was going on between her and the former New England Patriots quarterback at the time of the sitdown. Speculation over whether she and Tom were dating began back in July when they were caught getting cozy on a date before spending the night together at his home in Los Angeles. They continued to fuel romance rumors with dinner dates and even a meetup at his apartment in New York. So obviously, she was going to be asked about her relationship with the 46-year-old athlete eventually! Elle was just the first to do it!

However, when the outlet brought up Tom, she refused to give anything away about the romance! She simply said, “no comment.”

Related: Irina ‘Not Happy’ With Ex Bradley Cooper For Pursuing ‘Another Supermodel’!

However, Irina then gave a bit more of a reasoning behind the shutdown. She explained she has no interest in sharing details about her “personal life” with the public:

“I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

Anything she would have shared would likely have been out of date by the time of publishing anyway. News broke in October — some time after the interview was conducted — that Tom and Irina’s romance ended. He reportedly dumped the fashionista because he “wasn’t able to give his full attention” to the relationship. Oof.

But here’s the thing about all those quotes from sources… Irina HATES them! She blasted every story about her, saying:

“Nobody wants to write something that is truthful. Sometimes I want to be like, ‘F-**k you. It’s absolutely not true’… Half of the people who they say I’m dating, I’ve never even met them in my life!”

Well, that’s not exactly true of Tom, is it?

She may not have wanted to talk about the relationship, but she certainly sent a message!

See, here’s the wild coincidence: also on Wednesday, Irina was spotted slinking right back into Tom’s New York City condo building! The supermodel was dressed for serious business in long boots and a trench coat — all black faux leather. The fit could have worked equally well for a romantic rendezvous or a mission in The Matrix!

Irina Shayk arrives at Tom Brady's apartment https://t.co/iygURFRk38 pic.twitter.com/HS7hBhHncx — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 8, 2023

Don’t assume that outfit is about subterfuge. According to TMZ, there’s a private entrance away from the street where cameras wouldn’t have spotted her. She chose the loud way in, the front entrance, where paparazzi are parked out.

Innerestingly, TMZ‘s sources are telling them the pair are NOT back together! So no one knows why she was there! In any case, it seems clear there’s plenty between the two that’s still unsaid… and it seems it will remain unsaid, at least by Irina.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Irina will talk about Tom one day? Let us know!

[Image via Elle/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]