Kim Kardashian Accidentally Wore Her OVER-THE-TOP Halloween Costume To Tracee Ellis Ross' Birthday Dinner!

OMG! The way we would have died from embarrassment…

Kim Kardashian was in the Halloween spirit over the weekend, even when she wasn’t supposed to be! On Sunday, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story to reveal she’d made the ultimate mistake and showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party in FULL Halloween garb… when it wasn’t a costume party! Whoops!

Sharing a selfie from the event with the Black-ish alum on Sunday, the reality star was seen wearing a striking Mystique costume, complete with blue face paint and red hair. She looked AMAZING, but so, so very out of place. Next to her, the birthday girl (whose big day was on Saturday) wore a glamorous red gown and jewels, suggesting the dinner was supposed to be an elegant affair and not a moment for cosplay. LOLz! Kim explained the mishap, writing:

“That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.”

LMFAO!

So funny!! Check out an even better look at Kim’s Marvel Comics look (below).

DAYUM!

Only Kim could pull off a costume like this at a normal birthday bash! If only we could have seen her reaction when she realized it wasn’t a costume party!! Hah! What would U do in this situation?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram]