Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Kids Dressed Up As ‘90s Music ‘Icons’ For Halloween!

Kim Kardashian has revealed her children’s Halloween costumes – and it is such an epic throwback moment!

Sharing several pictures to Instagram on Friday, the 42-year-old reality star revealed that her four kids – 9-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm – all dressed up as music “icons” from the ‘90s for the holiday. Which ones, you may ask? None other than Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy E, of course!

To transform into Aaliyah, North wore head-to-toe Tommy Hilfinger as a nod to one of the R&B singer’s most memorable looks. Saint channeled Snoop by sporting the rapper’s gray plaid shirt and braids. Chicago looked adorable in a denim outfit with gold jewelry and cowboy boots to become the singer Sade. And the youngest member of the fam, Psalm, replicated Eazy E by donning a Compton hat, black shirt, and a single fingerless biker glove. Ch-ch-check out the costumes (below):

Cute!!

They truly knocked the looks out of the park this year! But that doesn’t surprise us much, considering Kimmy Kakes goes all out for the spooky season – just take a look at her “skeleton-themed” holiday decor!

What do YOU think about these Halloween looks, Perezcious readers? We certainly cannot wait to see what else Kim pulls out for the rest of the holiday! Let us know in the comments.

