Kim & Khloé Kardashian Admit They’ve ‘Never Had A Beer’ Until NOW -- And Here Are Their Reviews!

Kim and Khloé Kardashian aren’t beer girls! Or at least they weren’t!

Season 4 of The Kardashians just premiered on Thursday, and to open things up, the KarJenner bunch embarked on a family getaway to Cabo. And what’s Cabo without a cold beer? That, at least, seems like it was little sis Kendall Jenner’s train of thought when she passed the Good American founder a Corona to help settle her into their beachy oasis. Except, for Khloé, it wasn’t just crackin’ a cold one with the fam. It was apparently a much bigger milestone!!

The 39-year-old admitted:

“I’ve never had a regular beer.”

Wait, What?!

Khlo$ has never tasted beer before?! Well, not quite. She elaborated in a confessional:

“I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea.”

Ha! After being corrected by producers that the alcoholic brand actually originated in Mexico, she asked Kenny, “don’t you put a lemon in it?” Girl, that’s a lime. Then, she shared her highly-anticipated review:

“The beer is not bad.”

LOLz!

American Horror Story: Delicate lead Kim, who also admitted to not being familiar with cervezas, then chimed in. She grabbed the bottle to investigate the alcoholic substance herself. She hypothesized, “I don’t think I will like it,” before ultimately being sweetly surprised:

“Oh, it is kind of sweet! I’ve never had a beer.”

The Jenner sisters were shocked, with Kylie calling beer “the best thing ever,” and Kendall labeling their abstinence from the substance “crazy.”

These girlz, LOLz! First timers! And at their age?!

We kind of get it for Kim, because she’s typically stayed away from drinking over the years. But we’re def more surprised to hear Khloé’s never really indulged either!! Not, like, one beer in the last two decades?!?! (Yes, yes, besides in Jamaica.)

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

