Jon Gosselin says his ex-wife swiped more than $100,000 from a trust account belonging to her children!!

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star spoke to The Sun in a damning new report published on Thursday. Along with Jon’s claims about ex-wife Kate Gosselin, the outlet also revealed “never-before-seen” court documents that seemed to corroborate the shocking statement. Only she claimed to have “borrowed” the money from a trust fund belonging to the kids back in 2019 in order to pay living expenses.

Jon alleges this all first came to light when he gained custody of daughter Hannah and son Colin back in 2018. It was then that he looked at their financial records and discovered they didn’t have as much money as they should have considering the existence of trust accounts in their name.

At the time, Kate retained custody of the former couple’s other six children: Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, plus twins Mady and Cara. That year, she also sold the family’s Pennsylvania home for $1.1 million and moved to a new residence in Troutman, North Carolina that was nearly $400,000 cheaper. However, financial problems quickly surfaced.

Jon explained how he came across the alleged financial issues:

“When I was named the trustee of Collin and Hannah’s trust accounts, I noticed the amount of money in their accounts was much less than the amount I’d seen on their bank accounts previously. We went to domestic court and I did a full financial discovery and so did Kate but she didn’t produce her full information.”

The distressed dad continued, alleging Kate claimed she “borrowed” from the trust accounts — but was unable to give documentation about ever replenishing the funds:

“When my attorney cross examined her she admitted that she ‘borrowed’ from the accounts. My attorneys have asked her for paper work and she has not produced anything. I haven’t seen the other children’s accounts because even though I was supposed to get quarterly bank statements for all the children, she never produced them. We thought maybe when she sold her Pennsylvania house she’d use some of that money to replenish the accounts, but she has not.”

Court documents would seem to back up Jon’s story.

As The Sun noted, Kate admitted on the record in family court that she “borrowed’ from a trust fund belonging to her children in 2019, a year after her move to North Carolina. In the court filing that year, Kate revealed she made two $50,000 withdrawals and even admitted she “will have to keep borrowing from it to survive.”

The news org notes that loans from the trust account are permitted. However, they can “only be made with permission and paperwork to pay it back.” And Jon says that didn’t happen!!

The miffed man says there is no paperwork on file delineating terms of a payback plan. He slammed his ex-wife’s actions, saying:

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong. Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

And he didn’t stop there:

“It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’ s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite. There’s been no remorse from her at all. Now they’re 18 she thinks she can get away scott-free.”

In the 2019 ruling, a judge seemed to agree with Jon. The court’s overseer claimed Kate showed “a lack of credibility” with her financial claims and questioned whether she was truly unable to pay back the loans:

“If these truly were loans there should be evidence of repayments sometime in the future. … The evidence does not support mother’s argument that her earning capacity is zero.”

Kate filed a counter claim later in 2019 appealing the judge’s take on the repayments. However, in November of that year, her appeal was dismissed, according to The Sun. She was found to be in contempt of court and ordered to pay Jon more than $1,500 in attorney’s fees. In addition, Jon was granted control of Hannah and Colin’s trust accounts — and that’s when he started to dig deeper into the questionable withdrawals.

As The Sun notes, it is unclear whether Kate has paid any money back to the trust of the six of whom she had custody since that 2019 judge’s ruling. However, her ex-husband claims to hav found Hannah and Colin have definitely not been paid back.

And Jon says the kids are “really mad” at their mother over the reported money problems:

“Hannah and Collin are really mad. Hannah called Kate the other day about it but Kate didn’t seem to care. I don’t know what the other children know about this money. I want them to know about this. Now Hannah and Collin are 18 — it’s up to them to file a civil suit against her to get the money back. It’s an obscene amount of money and it’s their money.”

For Kate’s part, it appears keeping quiet is the order of the day. The news outlet says the Kate Plus 8 star’s lawyer listed in this court filing “declined to comment” on the litigation.

Of course, all eight of the former couple’s children are now over 18 years old and legally adults. So, it’ll be interesting to see how this issue proceeds (or doesn’t) with the kids now holding the power to legally fight for themselves.

