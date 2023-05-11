Kim Zolciak's Daughters Have 'No Drama' With Stepfather Kroy Biermann Amid Unsettling Divorce Mess

Kim Zolciak‘s two adult daughters don’t want at least one part of their mother’s divorce drama.

Of course, Kim and now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been in the public eye quite a bit over the last few days after news of their divorce first broke at the beginning of this week. Now, as the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum moves to split things off from the former NFL star, the interplay of inter-family controversy is taking center stage.

On Wednesday evening, People reported an interesting tidbit from an insider close to the situation. And this new update involves several members of the former Bravo star’s family — Kim’s two adult daughters, 26-year-old Brielle and 21-year-old Ariana. As Perezcious readers will recall, Kroy legal adopted the girls back in 2013, two years after he and Kim first tied the knot. The now-former couple raised the girls together, along with four other younger children.

Per the source, the two girls — and the rest of the kids — are all “still in contact with Kroy” as the divorce begins to wind its way through court. This insider made it clear Ariana and Brielle do not want their relationship with Kroy fractured regardless of what might happen between him and their reality TV-famous momma:

“There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana, and Kroy yet. They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that.”

That “yet” might be doing a lot of work… Especially considering some of the apparent unfollows already taking place…

As we’ve previously reported, Kim has already moved to go after primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the ex-couple’s four minor children: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Kroy, too, has filed court documents asking for sole legal and physical custody of the kids. So, some sort of custody battle would seem to be brewing here.

But with Brielle and Ariana, who are obviously adults and not subject to any legal issues regarding co-parenting, it’s apparently important for them that Kroy remain in their lives. An insider “close to Kim” explained the situation more to People:

“She’s not cutting the kids off from Kroy. She wants him to be involved as their dad.”

Co-parenting aside smoothness aside (we hope), early indications are that other parts of this divorce may be very dramatic. And it was certainly a shock to many of those people closest to the former Don’t Be Tardy star. You may recall an earlier source who spoke to People indicating Kim had been planning the split for “a long time.” That source said:

“She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn’t tell anyone, even friends were kept in the dark.”

And that insider went on to add “money has been a huge issue” for the estranged couple, who first married back in 2011:

“There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. [Kroy] has been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

Well, we sincerely hope things get squared away. The money problems seem to be significant, of course. And the family stuff is just as big of a deal.

Sending love and light, and best wishes to keep all these potential co-parenting controversies at a minimum… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kim Zolciak/Instagram]