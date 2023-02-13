Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Mansion Reportedly Being Foreclosed On Again!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is reportedly back in major financial trouble!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Kroy Biermann’s $2.6 million mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia is back in foreclosure — just months after they narrowly saved their home from being taken last October.

According to All About The Tea on Thursday, a new notice was filed with Fulton County Records on February 8 by Truist Bank (which was formerly SunTrust Bank). Apparently, the couple has yet to pay back loan payments totaling $1,650,000, plus taxes and fees, so now the home will be sold out from under them!

Per the records, the bank began the foreclosure proceedings on the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home back in August 2022 and they have plans to auction off the property on March 7! That’s just weeks away!! The outlet reported the home “will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Fulton County, Georgia,” according to the legal papers. The reason for the foreclosure has been listed as “among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness,” the docs added:

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).”

The legal records continued:

“Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.”

The reality star and ex-NFL athlete purchased the home in 2012 for $880,000, taking out two mortgages to finance the residence, according to court records. After completing massive renovations, the home’s current value is $2,535,285. It is described as an Estate home located on the 18th hole in the Manor Golf & Country Club. The master suite is on the main level with 4 additional bedrooms, a huge basement, a six-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

As mentioned, this is not the first time the family has been close to foreclosure. Back in October 2022, there were reports the home would be auctioned off after the couple couldn’t repay a $300,000 loan. Shortly after, it was rumored to have sold for just $257,000. But the next month, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram to blast the reports, saying:

“Okay you guys, my house was not sold for $257,000. If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real”

She went on:

“So what are you gonna do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday in May, and I’m here for all these amazing dates? I’m here until I f**ling wanna move out — until I decide I don’t wanna live here anymore. So enjoy the view, haters, because you’re gonna be seeing it for quite some time.”

Interestingly, the mother of six also addressed foreclosure rumors on the ‘gram last week — just two days before All About The Tea‘s latest report. When a fan seemingly asked if Jason Aldean had purchased her home amid foreclosure reports, she said:

“WTF!! Nobody bought my house! Was never for sale or in foreclosure people make s**t up because they are bored. Stupid blogs”

Hmm…

While she’s yet to address these latest reports, we have a feeling she’ll be standing by her word and insisting her home’s never been at risk, just like she’s done so far. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

