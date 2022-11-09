OMG! King Charles & Queen Camilla PELTED WITH EGGS During Royal Outing!

Jeez!! King Charles III and Queen Camilla were nearly drenched with eggs during an official visit to York, England on Wednesday!

The royals were in the area for the unveiling of a new statue built to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II. The piece was finished one month before her passing in September. So, it’s certainly an emotional and important visit for the couple, and yet, it was nearly a disaster!

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted greeting onlookers outside of Micklegate Bar in the northern English town when a protester flung four eggs at them, nearly striking Charles in the head! Miraculously, none of the eggs made contact and the 73-year-old monarch kept his cool, hardly even acknowledging the incident! Ch-ch-check out footage of the viral moment (below)!

Whoa. So much for respecting their new king! According to Metro UK, the protestor has been identified as 23-year-old activist Patrick Thelwell. He was reportedly heard shouting at the scene:

“This country was built on the blood of slaves.”

Meanwhile, others nearby began to boo the activist and chanted “God save the King” and “shame on you.” The University of York student was detained by police and escorted away while Charles and Camilla kept going about their business during the ceremony.

Commenters on social media were impressed by His Majesty’s ability to keep calm and carry on, writing:

“It’s insane how calm Charles is during this” “I love how The King is unbothered” “Mission not successful for the egg thrower He missed, the King ignored him but he got arrested” “How tf can you have multiple attempts and yet still miss with every shot.” “Not liking them is your propagative but this behavior isn’t necessary. It’s distasteful honestly”

Very distasteful, for sure, especially since he was there to honor his mother. What do YOU think about this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!!

