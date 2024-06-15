King Charles 'Looking Forward' To Princess Catherine's Return To Royal Duties!

Did you hear the good news?? King Charles did!

On Friday Princess Catherine shocked the world yet again with an unexpected health update. She explained in the post that while her treatment has been hard on her, she will be attending this weekend’s Trooping The Colour ceremony after all! Wow! And that’s not all — she even said she’s looking forward to attending more ceremonies and events throughout the summer if she continues to feel well, meaning she’ll be making a return to at least some of her royal duties sooner rather than later. How fantastic!

In the post, Kate explained:

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

AWESOME news!! See the full statement (below):

And you best believe the King is right there supporting her every step of the way. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday the 75-year-old is “delighted” the Princess of Wales is coming back:

“His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

The King has been a big supporter of Kate amid her cancer battle, as he’s also going through his own at the same time. The pair have reportedly gotten very close since their diagnoses. So it’s good to hear him share in her good news like this.

