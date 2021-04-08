Kim Kardashian Straight-Up Asks Addison Rae If She's Hooking Up With Kourtney!

Soooo what’s the deal with Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok sensation Addison Rae?!

After all, Mason Disick himself spilled the beans a little while back about how the 41-year-old Poosh founder and the 20-year-old social media sensation sleep in the same room at night, which is definitely an eye-opener.

And now, the KarJenner women are keen on getting to the bottom of it all, considering how amazingly close Kourt and Addison seem to be!

In a fresh, never before seen teaser clip ahead of Thursday night’s new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and Kourt’s ex Scott Disick appear intent to interrogate Addison endlessly!

The group gets the social media sensation to sit down for a lunch — without Kourtney present to run interference — and immediately starts grilling her about the nature of her friendship with the mom of three. In a confessional explaining the lunchtime conversation, Khloé says (below):

“We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison. So, we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney, because we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more.”

The “interrogation” is a light-hearted fact finding mission at first — well, until Scott asks Addison if she’s “ever been arrested.” LOLz! Oh, Lord Disick…

But it’s Kim who runs out of patience with the whole charade. Eventually, she straight-up relays her hookup suspicions to the TikTok sensation, saying:

“Honestly, at the beginning, we were, like, wait are [Kourtney and Addison] hooking up — like, if it was, like, that kind of relationship.”

As Addison tries to play it off, Scott quickly adds:

“That was the elephant in the room. … It’s OK if you are. Nobody judges.”

Uh-huh…

As you can see (below), Rae does her best to deny the hookup rumors, calling them “very weird” while trying to clear the air:

Crazy!!!

Do U think they’re hooking up?? It’s been a sight to see Kourt attach herself to Addison’s lightning-quick social media rise, and the Louisiana native is recently single again after splitting from fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall… Just saying!!!

Speaking of Rae’s love life, the influencer went on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Wednesday morning and opened up about her dating life after Bryce, her romantic interests, and how much she’s focusing on all that.

She claimed:

“Right now is my time to focus on me and I’ve kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away. And when you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that.”

More and more, the 20-year-old also realizes that this is her time to do her thing — whether it’s music, dance, or anything else.

She explained:

“I think my entire life I’ve kind of always looked up to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now’s my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing. ‘Cause like, I mean, I do love a good relationship. I think they’re always inspiring and fun. And of course, you know, my past relationship has even inspired some of my music. So it’s kind of cool just to relate feelings and emotions and not necessarily the person or exact scenarios, but just being able to relate the feeling of love and being able to have experienced that is really good, especially for writing.”

Inneresting!

Still gotta wonder about her and Kourtney, though… Not gonna lie!!!

What do U make of this situation, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below), and don’t forget to watch KUWTK on Thursday night on E! at 8:00 p.m. ET!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube]