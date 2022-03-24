Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker DELAY Their Wedding Because Of IVF Difficulty: SOURCE

Joining families or growing families? That seems to be the choice Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are faced with.

We already knew the couple were planning on having a baby — Kourtney’s fourth, Travis’ third, their first together. They confirmed the terribly kept secret in the teaser for next month’s highly awaited Kardashians Hulu series.

But will their desire to make this baby cause them to put their wedding on hold? That’s what a friend of the couple claims.

The source began by corroborating to The Sun the word that’s been going around — that the ceremony was planned for just a couple months from now:

“Their wedding is set to be a huge event, and they’ve been planning for months — initially they were talking about May, as they wanted to do it sooner rather than later.”

Unfortunately they’ve hit a bit of a bump. No, not a baby bump, a speed bump! The insider claims:

“But as she’s now struggling with IVF and all the uncertainty she’s been forced to put the wedding plans on hold because she just feels there’s too much going on.”

In a promotional clip, Kourtney did speak out about the issues she’s having with her IVF journey. She claimed, in fact, that the medication had pushed her into an early menopause! The confidant says it’s even more complicated than it seems, so much so that wedding planning is taking a backseat:

“As fans will see on the show, the IVF journey is difficult, and it involves a lot of medication and doctor’s visits. Everything is so uncertain and she wants to put her full energy into having a baby right now.”

But wait — if she does get pregnant, won’t it be more difficult to plan the wedding? There will be more doctor’s visits and, not to be indelicate, but dress size alterations?

How long are they planning to delay the wedding? The full pregnancy? Nope, not yet at least, according to the friend who spills:

“A tentative save-the-date has gone out saying it’ll now be closer to the end of summer. Maybe as late as September or October depending on IVF cycles.”

October?! Dang, that is quite a delay! Though a Halloweentime wedding would allow the couple to theme their nuptials with more of their sexy vampire aesthetic.

This source makes it clear this is only a temporary postponement — Kravis are still very much working on getting their dream wedding off the ground., and in fact are still taking all the necessary steps:

“Wedding planning is still happening — designs, ideas, menu tasting, dresses — but it’s just a matter of dates. Kourtney wants her big wedding, she wants to stand up there with Travis and become man and wife more than anything, but it’s just a tough position to be in right now.”

Hmm.

