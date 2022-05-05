Penelope & Scott Disick Did NOT React Well To Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement To Travis Barker!

The Disick kids didn’t take Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker so well!

On Thursday, Hulu released the latest episode of The Kardashians, and in it, viewers got their longest look yet at the Blink-182 drummer’s romantic proposal to the Poosh founder. Viewers also got a sense of how Penelope, Mason, and Reign reacted to the engagement. And let’s just say it didn’t quite go as planned with the three little ones!

While Kourt’s family — including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian — were invited to watch the proposal from its beachside location, the Disick kids weren’t there! Travis’ three youngsters Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Ariana De La Hoya, 23, joined the group for a special dinner after he popped the question, but Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were left to find out about the engagement after the fact!

Kris explained to cameras that the family didn’t want to lie to her ex, Scott Disick, about the former pairs kids’ whereabouts, so they opted to keep the young ones away from the event:

“For us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us, so this is the right thing to do.”

Hmmm…

Still, once they found out afterwards, it didn’t go so well! For one, when Kourt left the celebration dinner to FaceTime each child individually and give them the proposal news, Mason didn’t pick up his phone. Oops! Reign then delivered a deadpan when he reacted via FaceTime, calling the engagement “not exciting.” But it was Penelope who took it worst, sadly!

Breaking down into tears upon hearing the news, the 12-year-old girl had two words to say to her momma:

“Hang up.”

Ooof!

In a confessional after the dinner, Kourt reasoned that her only daughter was taking the news “hard.” The miffed momma explained to the cameras:

“I think it’s a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like, you know, is that taking me away?”

That makes sense, but still. Must be tough to make that phone call and come all the way down after being so emotionally high with the engagement in the first place. And poor Penelope!!

P wasn’t the only one to have a REACTION to Kravis’ engagement reveal, though. After the thing was made official, Khloé recounted to her sisters a convo she’d had with Kourt’s ex. In the chat, the Revenge Body host explained, Lord Disick took it hard:

“‘You guys are gonna kick me out now. I’m not involved in the family.’ And then [he] was asking, ‘Why weren’t my kids there?’ And we said, ‘Because they were too young.'”

Not many good feelings at this point! In a confessional, Kourtney laid out her boundaries about the whole situation, however:

“I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good. I’m sensitive to him and his feelings and I communicate with him about the kids and I make sure that he’s good, but beyond that, I just got engaged and I want to be happy and be in the moment. I just don’t think that this moment is about Scott.”

That seems reasonable to us! After the proposal, Khloé later stopped by Scott’s place with a package of comfort food to soften the blow. During their chat about Kourt having moved on, Scott told his longtime friend:

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always love your sister. I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought that they’d already be married [based on] the way that she was talking. It wasn’t crazy. Thank God. Because at another time in my life if I’d heard that, life would’ve been over for me.”

And he added:

“It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy, somebody else is taking care of her… I kind of in a selfish way feel like a lot has been lifted off of me. I think in the end it’s kind of a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He’s in for a lot of work… Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything.”

Wow! Definitely not holding back with his somewhat-shady thoughts on the Poosh founder there…

In a confessional, the Flip It Like Disick alum added:

“I always felt like that was my fault for breaking up our family, so I always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was all right, even though we weren’t together. I just felt that guilt, so it was a lot to handle.”

At the end of the day, more than anything, Scott doesn’t want to be left out of important gatherings and major events. He explained to Khloé that while he’s happy for Kourtney and Travis, he also wants to remain part of the family:

“I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do. I just don’t want to lose the dynamic of having all of you guys. I definitely think Kourtney and I need to speak about certain things that she doesn’t really want to. We’ll get there. We always do.”

Understandable!

In her own confessional about the tricky situation with her ex, Kourtney concluded things like this:

“I’m sensitive to Scott and his feelings. Someday we’ll all be able to get along. We have to. The kids feel it. That’s the most important thing.”

Very mature! Now it just comes down to Kourtney and Scott sitting down and working out all their coparenting and relationship issues. Easier said than done, but honestly, it sounds like they both want the same thing at the end of the day.

