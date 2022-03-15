Kourtney Kardashian's Struggle To Have Travis Barker's Baby Derailed -- Because Her IVF Medication Sent Her 'Into Menopause'!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying so hard to have a baby — but it’s proven more difficult than expected.

Just hours after a trailer for The Kardashians dropped on Monday, a new clip focusing on the Poosh founder’s pregnancy journey was released — and things seem complicated as ever! During a confessional interview, the KUWTK alum told cameras:

“Travis [Barker] and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF.”

Unfortunately, things have not been going well in that department.

Kourtney revealed:

“Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

Fan speculation about her body has added a lot of negativity during the process, too, as Kourt told her momma, Kris Jenner:

“Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight.’ It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

So true!

So what has been going on?! Turns out that the Blink-182 star’s fiancée has gone into menopause — apparently because of the medicine she was put on for the IVF treatment! She claimed:

“The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause… Literally into menopause.”

The average age that women in the US go into menopause is 51, but it can start happening in the 40s. Kourtney, at 42, is definitely on the younger side for that to happen, but it’s not out of the question. It must have been surprising considering she’s trying to get pregnant though! Kris was certainly shocked since she wondered:

“Based off of what, a drug?”

Her daughter simply replied:

“Yes.”

Wow! FYI, many fertility centers claim that IVF medication cannot cause menopause, though suspicion surrounding the correlation seems to be growing strong. The new footage comes after Hulu released its first full-blown look at the new reality series, in which the engaged couple was seen attending a doctor’s appointment to begin the IVF process.

The drummer was told to “put [a] sample in [a] cup.” After heading into the bathroom together, the mom of three teased:

“Turn the mics off. You don’t get the audio [for that].”

LOLz! It’s sad to hear that this pregnancy journey has been challenging. The A-listers have been talking about expanding their family for months now, with a source telling Us Weekly late last year:

“[They] set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

This journey has already been a long road as the insider added:

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant.”

We’re sending positive vibes Kourtney’s way! The IVF process is no joke, especially with a speed bump like this. We’re sure there’s a lot more to reveal when The Kardashians airs next month!

