Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HILARIOUS Revenge Plot Against Kendall Jenner After Learning She Returned Her Pricey B-Day Gifts!

Kourtney Kardashian is literally spilling the tea — but this time about Kendall Jenner‘s return habits!

In a new KUWTK preview, Kourt comes up with a hilarious revenge plan against the 25-year-old model after finding out she has been returning the expensive gifts she’s given her in the past. In the clip, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and the momma sat down to discuss what they were getting Kendall for her 25th birthday back in November 2020. The 42-year-old divulged how she had the best present in mind, saying:

“I started her this collection of Hermès china last year for her birthday. I got her teacups and a teapot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it, and I got her all the serving platters. So I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes.”

The big sis then phoned Hermès to see what she had not purchased from the tea collection yet, explaining:

“So we called Hermès, and I was like, ‘Can you send me photos of what I didn’t get yet?’ and they just said, ‘I can absolutely do that, but she returned everything you got her.’”

Not a good look Kenny, especially after the Poosh founder mentioned how she chose each piece “with thought and care.”Also, let us not forget the time the fashionista freaked out at Rob Kardashian for re-gifting an iPad to Blac Chyna! So what is the excuse here?

Koko then asked what the controversial tequila brand owner thought of the items when she opened them, which Kourtney claimed:

“She liked them!”

Obviously, Kendall didn’t love them too much as she returned each dishware! Instead of being offended by the return, though, the reality star concocted a prank to play on her little sister:

“In a few years, she’ll wish she had it. I want to be like, you think the joke’s on me because you keep returning it — well joke’s on you because I’m going to keep buying it! I’m going to still buy it for her for her birthday because I think it’s funny. I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction. I really just want to see her opening it and pretending it was the greatest gift.”

This instantly sends Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé into a fit of laughter over the plot. However, it turns out the situation may all chalk up to the universe trying to restore balance since the girlfriend of Travis Barker also had a nasty habit of returning gifts in the past!

“I used to be a big returner of items. I don’t return anything now. I think the karma of my constant returning may be coming back to me.”

As they say, what goes around comes back around! Now, we will just have to wait and see how Kendall will react to getting another Hermès china set! In the meantime, take a look at the entire teaser (below):

