Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick To Celebrate His Birthday -- But Gets Upstaged By Amelia Hamlin!

What it must be like to live Scott Disick‘s life…

The reality TV star turns 38 years old on Wednesday, but a bunch of his closest pals and famous friends got a head-start on the celebrations with a big birthday bash in Cali on Monday night!

Lord Disick’s raging party caught our attention for a few reasons — not the least of which was his apparent reconciliation with Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder showed up for the festivities and posted plenty of footage of the party to her Instagram Stories throughout the night, including this shot with pop singer Sia (below):

Awww!

It’s always lovely seeing Sia, but Cheap Thrills aside, Kourt’s presence at the party was noteworthy considering things had previously been so tense between her and Scott! As you’ll recall, over the last several weeks, we’ve reported several stories detailing a growing rift between the two co-parents — in large part due to Kourt cavorting with new boyfriend Travis Barker (who may or may not have been invited).

Scott reportedly hadn’t been doing so well with the new couple’s fast-moving relationship. But something must have changed — or at least the hatchet was buried long enough to party — because the star was around just like old times for her baby daddy’s big day! Love it!

The momma of three wasn’t the only KarJenner family member around to help celebrate, either! Khloé and Kim both showed out for the blond-haired birthday boy’s big day. And as you can see from Kim’s IG Stories (below), Scott’s party was predictably blinged out in every way possible:

Wouldn’t be Lord Disick without jewelry like that! And the chain he has around his neck… Oh, man!

Kourtney’s presence ended up taking a back seat to girlfriend Amelia Hamlin‘s time celebrating Scott, though. The 19-year-old Housewives daughter was there on Monday, too, and showed off other parts of the party to viewers behind the scenes, as well.

For one, there was Raising Cane’s chicken for everyone to eat (below), along with a Disick Aviation-themed cake and some swag, too:

Cool!

But everybody is talking about THIS gift! Amelia surprised the world with a big-time birthday gift for her man: a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle!

Whoa!

Scott hopped on for a ride almost immediately:

Just make sure you wear a helmet, man…

And by the end of the night, Scott and Amelia were in each other’s arms, wrapping up the party in the cutest way possible:

Awww!

That’s a nice way to end a special day, isn’t it?!

What’d U think of Scott’s birthday bash, Perezcious readers?? Predictably over-the-top, or what?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]