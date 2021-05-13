Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are 'Barely Speaking' -- But Is He Holding Up Her Engagement To Travis Barker?!

Hoooo boy, there’s a lot to take in here!

Insiders are coming out of the woodwork right now to report on Kourtney Kardashian‘s increasingly serious relationship with Travis Barker, and her related increasingly distant and troubled co-parenting connection with ex-BF Scott Disick.

Related: So Much For That Over-The-Top Kourtney-Scott Endgame On ‘KUWTK’!

On Wednesday night, a source close to Scott reported that things have been “tense” between him and the Poosh founder. While the insider was keen to note that the duo “aren’t fighting,” they nevertheless “haven’t spent much time together as a family recently,” and that’s weighing on the Flip It Like Disick star.

The confidant explained more to E! News, saying (below):

“Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he’s been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis. They are barely speaking. It’s hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else.”

Ouch!

Even the recent Mother’s Day holiday was a sore spot for Scott. That same source revealed the 37-year-old father of three feels the rift with his ex:

“Scott will always be in Kourtney’s life, it’s just a different dynamic right now. Scott wished Kourtney a happy Mother’s Day privately but is really distancing himself. He doesn’t want to interfere with her relationship. They do connect about the kids often but that’s about the extent of it currently.”

Yikes!

It wasn’t long ago that we reported on the ex-lovers who have three children together — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — were openly flirting on social media. Those days seem long gone at this point, though, with nothing to bring them back…

Travis’ Turn!!

As Scott settles for the outside looking in, the Blink-182 drummer continues to get more and more serious with his Armenian-American girlfriend! In fact, Kravis is connecting on SUCH a great level now that sources are pondering the possibility of wedding bells in their future!

One insider spoke to ET about that, revealing:

“Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis. Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married. There are a lot of other factors that concern her if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them.”

Wow! Big moves potentially coming up…

The insider was far from finished, though, adding more about just how much Kourtney loves her new boyfriend and how well they’ve connected already:

“It could be a lot to process, even though everyone sees that Kourtney is undeniably in love with Travis. Kourtney sees herself loving this moment and is just taking everything one day at a time and enjoying their time together. Travis makes Kourtney laugh uncontrollably and she loves that he always brings a smile to her face. She also really loves that Travis is such a great, hands-on dad. Travis loves that Kourtney has such an entrepreneurial spirit and that she is a strong, independent mom. They feel like they’re the perfect match.”

So cute!

And it’s made even better by the apparent fact that the KarJenner fam is firmly in Travis’ corner, too:

“[The KarJenner family] really loves Travis and holds him in high regard. He has known the family for quite some time and they have always adored him, but what is most important and what they appreciate the most, is how he takes such great care of Kourtney and always has her best interest in mind.”

That definitely makes things easier, doesn’t it?!

A second source also spoke to ET about the sweet, new couple, and the story is much the same! They doubled down on engagement talk, again floating the possibility of wedding bells at some point in the future:

“Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married. Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them.”

Don’t discount the couple’s long history as friends here, y’all!

Kourt and Travis may only be a few months into dating, but they’ve known each other for a long time as neighbors and pals, and that’s definitely helped move things along so fast!

Related: Travis Bragged About Kourtney’s WHAT?!

What do y’all think about a potential wedding between these two?? What about Scott — where do you stand on how Lord Disick is dealing with all of this?! We can’t believe we won’t get to see this drama play out on KUWTK, y’all!

Sound OFF with your opinion on everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]