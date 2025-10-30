Kourtney Kardashian Offers Rare Co-Parenting Update With Ex Scott Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing some rare insight into her co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick!

During a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 46-year-old reality star gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot for her brand’s Lemme Play Gummies campaign starring Julia Fox. However, the set got more serious than playful for a moment as the two women opened up co-parenting!

It all started when Kourtney arrived at the shoot, and Julia asked how her 1-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen, was doing. The television personality revealed he’s with her because she doesn’t want to be away from him, which Julia totally understood. She’s the same way. The Uncut Gems star also asked if Mason, Penelope, and Reign are “obsessed” with the baby. And according to Kourtney, they are! Good! That led Julia, who shares son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, to comment:

“I want to have another baby so bad, but I’m like, ‘With who?”

Hey, a lot of women do it solo! But from her own experience, Kourtney advised Julia to “wait” until it is the “right situation” herself:

“Wait till the right situation, because I feel like…I think of it all the time. Having the parents together is such a dream. I think about it all the time. But it’s okay. A lot of people do it.”

Julia feels the businesswoman is co-parenting “really well” with Scott, though. She said:

“But you’ve been able to co-parent really well. The kids seem so happy and they’re like so obsessed with you guys.”

To which Kourtney responded:

“Yeah, and people do it.”

Travis Barker’s wife went on to share a rare update on how parenting with Scott is going in a confessional, saying:

“I think with co-parenting it’s always trying to be cordial, do our best to be on the same page.”

However, Kourtney also pointed out that “it’s not easy.” It could get more difficult for the momma if Scott follows through on his dream to move out of Los Angeles and head back to New York City with Mason — and without their two younger kids! We wonder if Kourt is “on the same page” with her ex when it comes to that matter! Or is it causing problems in their co-parenting relationship? Hmm.

