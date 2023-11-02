Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope Admit To Feeling ‘So Triggered’ By Tristan Thompson -- And Khloé Reacts!

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be one of few KarJenners who actually still has some bad blood for Tristan Thompson!

While most of the famous family members have been able to turn a blind eye to the way the NBA player has continuously treated Khloé Kardashian (especially during his latest cheating scandal), Kourtney and her daughter Penelope aren’t letting the basketball player off the hook so easily! In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Travis Barker‘s wife could be seen asking her 11-year-old daughter if it was OK if Tristan came over with KoKo to their Palm Springs house for a visit. She then explained why the line of questioning was necessary, telling cameras:

“I feel like she gets it from me. I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him … I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.'”

In a confessional, the Poosh founder elaborated on what bugs her so much, adding:

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

It’s certainly a complicated situation! It’d be one thing if they didn’t have kids, but because of True and Tatum, the family will always have to put up with Tristan! No wonder she’s trying to balance her frustration with harmony!

This messy dynamic isn’t lost on Khloé, though. After the gang arrived at the house, she opened up about the status of her relationship and the importance of her niece’s feelings! The 39-year-old dished:

“I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

Completely understanding and praising where the little girl was coming from, the Good American founder continued:

“I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying. I want her to know that how she’s feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this.”

Wow! She’s so mature for this!

It’s honestly probably refreshing that some people in the fam can’t get over all the cheating and lying! Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, was quick to call the athlete “such a good friend and he’s such a good dad” in a previous episode. Singing a very different tune! LOLz!

It’s good Khloé doesn’t want her niece to just brush past Tristan’s mistakes. Giving her the chance to feel all the feels will go a long way in teaching Penelope what to accept in her own future relationships! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

