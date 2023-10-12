Khloé Kardashian Compares Tristan Thompson Situation To Lamar Odom -- But Are They Hooking Up?!

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on the similarities between her relationship with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson! Thankfully there’s enough that one prepared her for the other…

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the model explained why she has been so accommodating to Tristan amid his house renovation — and it has everything to do with his younger brother Amari!

Tristan became the teenager’s guardian after their mother died earlier this year. Amari needs a special level of care since he uses a wheelchair and suffers from severe epilepsy, which is why KoKo was so open to letting her ex live with her — even after his cheating scandal.

In the episode, she reflected on her experience helping her ex-husband Lamar recover after his near-fatal overdose, sharing in a confessional:

“I don’t know if this sounds really dark or if anyone would really understand this, but I’m gonna say it. I feel I’m equipped with the tools because of what I went through with Lamar, who couldn’t walk, who was bedridden, who couldn’t speak for months.”

As a refresher, the former Los Angeles Laker was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. After a years-long battle with drugs, he had gone too far. The NBA star remained in a coma for months. While he and the Good American founder were already broken up by then, she rushed to his side anyway — and called off the split until he was on the road to recovery.

It sounds like she’s taking Amari’s condition just as seriously as she noted she’s involved with “all of the medical stuff” for the 17-year-old and doing her best to be supportive, especially as Tristan deals with this new responsibility while grieving the loss of a loved one. While trying to comfort the Cleveland Cavaliers player, she compared Lamar’s health challenge with Amari’s, reflecting:

“With my ex-husband, when he was in his coma, some of the doctors were like, ‘He can’t hear, he’s brain damaged,’ and I would play music I knew he likes and I would always talk to him. When he was able to talk, he would say, ‘I heard everything you would say, I would try to talk to you.’ So who knows how much Amari knows.”

It makes sense why she opened her doors instead of urging the Thompsons to head to a hotel! She understands how stressful this can be, and she clearly has a heart of gold!

That said, elsewhere in the episode, she made it very clear that she has NOT started anything romantic with her ex while he’s been staying with her. When Scott Disick asked point blank if she’d gotten “that sausage” or a “little side action,” she insisted they weren’t sleeping in the same bed — or even the same room. Despite their complicated history, though, she said she was NOT opposed to anything happening in the future, insisting:

“If he’s my person, then he’s meant to be my person.”

She's certainly going above and beyond for him and his family right now. Not everybody in her situation would do that!

