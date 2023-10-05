Tristan Thompson STILL Calls Khloé Kardashian His Person?!?!

After everything he’s done, Tristan Thompson STILL has the nerve to call Khloé Kardashian his person!

In the new episode of The Kardashians out on Thursday, the exes sat down for a heart-to-heart about their tumultuous relationship. After doing a ton of soul searching while grieving the death of his mother, the NBA star admitted he has had a hard time figuring out why he has continually “hurt” one of his favorite people, saying:

“I think going down this journey that I’ve been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, ‘Why do certain things to hurt certain people?’ I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it’s like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person — how come I’ve done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?”

WOW.

Dropping the L bomb AND calling KoKo his “person”?! After the way he treated her?? Jeez. He’s laying it on thick — and his ex-girlfriend didn’t take the bait!

Irritated by the fact the athlete keeps referring to her as his person — despite numerous cheating scandals!!! — the Good American founder expressed in a confessional:

“I’m not saying I don’t believe him but I’ve heard this and, of course, it’s angered me before. Because I’m like, ‘well, if I f**king am, then why would you have treated me this way?’ And how many times. This isn’t like a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic but that’s not going to change how I feel and what happened.”

She then totally BLASTED HIM for having the audacity to call her his person without treating her as such:

“If what you say is true if you really thought I was your person or whatever you just said then that means you’ll feel that much more affected by losing me and want to change, for yourself — not because there’s a prize at the end of it.”

Yas, tell him!!!

She’s certainly given him enough chances at this point! But even though she’s not going to open her heart again, she has handed him the keys to her house! Explaining why she allowed Tristan and his teenage brother Amari to move in with her amid a home renovation, she told her ex:

“No matter what, we’re not a family of, ‘eye for an eye,’ especially in times of need. That’s when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this. I want my karma just to always be great. And I’m not justifying anything you’ve done. I mean, obviously, everything you did, it was f**ked up and I’m strong enough that it’s not going to break me.”

As for why she’s staying so strong and being so kind to him, she added elsewhere:

“We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids, so I’m not going to fight that and I’m going to make sure it’s as nice as possible, for me.”

The 39-year-old continued in a confessional:

“I mean, what happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident, it was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me and my life, so I’m not going to forget it but I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature. And show my children that Mommy and Daddy can co-exist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need. Someone that I really did not want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof.”

She’s setting a great example for their kids, that’s for sure! But damn! She better keep up her boundaries cause it sure as heck sounds like Tristan’s trying to wiggle his way back into a relationship! Hopefully, he uses the personal journey he’s on to really figure out why he’s causing all this harm and to do some work on himself to stop it once and for all.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]