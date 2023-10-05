Tristan Thompson Fears Daughter True Will Be 'Embarrassed' By Him Now That She's 'Understanding' His Past!

Tristan Thompson is finally starting to have some regrets about his s**tty behavior — but not just because of how it hurt Khloé Kardashian!

In the jam-packed new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the athlete admitted he fears his kids will be “embarrassed” by him as they grow to understand his history with cheating! But, like, knowing all we know about Tristan’s sordid love stories that have been covered endlessly in the media… they probably will?! Yeesh!

Acknowledging that his eldest child with KoKo — daughter True, 5 — is beginning to figure out the messy dynamic between her parents (all while the exact same thing is happening with his son Prince, 6, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig), he mused:

“True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things. They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father.”

Yeah…

We can’t imagine kindergartners are really gossiping about the cheating scandal between the reality stars, but it will surely come in time. Especially if he keeps up with the problematic actions!

Things are also bound to get more complicated when True and her 1-year-old brother, Tatum, realize the NBA player fathered another son, Theo, with model Maralee Nichols while he was dating their momma! Plus the complicated fact Tristan has pretty much ignored that baby completely! We mean, they’re gonna have some Qs!

The reality TV star tried to reassure the Cleveland Cavaliers player by encouraging him to focus on his future, noting:

“Just remember, you’re not your past. Your past doesn’t define you. Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that. Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to.”

She added:

“You’re a good person at your core, that’s why I was with you. Everyone has done dumb s**t in their life, just not everyone does it on a public platform, which sucks. […] All of us, we’re always rooting for you, we always want the best for you. We believe in you as a person.”

If anything can get Tristan to shape up, maybe it’ll be his kids?! Romance certainly wasn’t the thing that did it…

