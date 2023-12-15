Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrating Rocky's First Christmas In The CUTEST Way!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting into the holiday spirit!

This is a big Christmas for the couple as they’re celebrating with their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, for the first time! And what better way to mark his first festive season ever than by incorporating the little one into some of their sweet family traditions!

Perezcious readers know that Kourtney always puts out an elaborate gingerbread house featuring the names of her family members each year for the holidays. And this year was no different! The Blink-182 drummer shared a video on Instagram Stories Thursday showing off the gingerbread house. Kourtney’s children — 14-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 9-year-old Reign — had their names written on the roof in icing. Travis’ kids — 20-year-old Landon, 17-year-old Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — were featured on the house, too.

And of course, Kourt and Travis added their newest addition to the family front and center on the house! Check out Rocky’s name on the gingerbread house (below):

So adorable!!!

We cannot wait to see how Kourtney, Travis, and their kids continue to celebrate their first Christmas with Rocky! Perhaps we will get a family photo featuring a first look at their son? We shall see! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]