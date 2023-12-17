How Kourtney Kardashian Is Making Christmas ‘Extra Special’ For Her & Travis Barker’s Kids -- Including Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are “excited” about their first Christmas with Rocky!

We all know the mom of four has quite the holiday spirit, but it sounds like she wants to make things “extra special” this year for her blended family. On Friday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids.”

Awww!

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a festive video on his Instagram Story of a gingerbread house decorated with all the names of his and Kourt’s kids. She, of course, shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and step daughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

But it sounds like a gingerbread house was just the tip of the iceberg!

The insider added:

“Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody including her baby boy.”

We love that! It’s awesome how motherly Kourt seems to be to her step kiddos.

The source noted that “Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts” as she cares for the newborn. For her, though, it sounds like she “already got the best gift”:

“Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”

So sweet!

Sounds like the holidays are well underway in the Kardashian-Barker household. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kourtney & Kim Kardashian, Travis & Landon Barker, & Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram]