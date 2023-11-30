Kris Jenner DID Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy -- But ‘Wasn’t Very Happy’ To See The Reveal On TV!

The KarJenners may be a tight-knit bunch, but they aren’t ALWAYS in the loop of each other’s lives… And Kris Jenner isn’t pleased about it!

As Perezcious readers know, Kourtney Kardashian announced her and husband Travis Barker’s pregnancy news during a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles back in June with a pitch-perfect nod to the band’s All the Small Things music video.

But on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed that their momma found out about the reveal “on the news” — and “wasn’t very happy” about it!

Related: Kris Reportedly Having A Hard Time Keeping The Kardashians On Board For More Hulu Seasons!

The momager shared:

“I opened up my eyes and right in front of me — because we had left the TV on the night before — and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being Punk’d. I’m like, ‘Did somebody put this up?’ Then I realized it was ABC News.”

We’d previously seen a clip from this confessional in an October episode, which led fans to cast doubt over the idea that Kris didn’t know her own daughter, who was visibly showing by then, was pregnant. But the 68-year-old cleared that confusion up:

“I knew she was pregnant. I just didn’t know she was going to announce it.”

That’s way more believable than her not knowing at all!

Khloé tried coming to her older sister’s defense, alleging that Kourt had told her she’d just “forgot” to loop everyone in — and Kris tried to just brush it off:

“She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does, it’s wild how that happens.”

Kris, Khloé, and Kourt’s daughter Penelope all went with the Poosh founder to a San Diego show, so she could have announced the news there — but Kourtney felt LA was “truly” the right spot. She explained:

“It just truly was our way to tell the world. And it was about me and Travis, not about anything else.”

We can’t argue with that!

News broke that the mother of four and Travis welcomed son Rocky earlier this month. She also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter, Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and step daughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Well, we hope Kris has at least met little baby Rocky by now. But we know Kourtney was keeping the schedule to an “invite-only” basis!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Has the confusion been cleared up?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu]