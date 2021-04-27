Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker At It AGAIN -- Check Out Their Hottest PDA Yet!

These two are like a couple of young high school kids or something!

Every time you turn around, they’ve got their hands on each other and they’re making out and doing inappropriate s**t! LOLz!!!

On Monday morning, we marveled at how publicly romantic and touchy-feely Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have quickly become. And as if on cue, they are at it AGAIN not even twelve hours later!

Get a room, you two!

After a weekend of letting us know their s*x life is (literally) bangin’, the Poosh founder posted this gem showing off her physical connection to the Blink-182 drummer during a trip out to the desert, and it is… Well, let’s just say they aren’t leaving six inches for the Holy Spirit!

That bikini sure doesn’t leave much to the imagination, does it?!

WHOA!!!

She even captioned it “Just Like Heaven” — A+ for the rock and roll reference, gurl! It appears Travis is really rubbing off on her. In more ways than one! Ha!

Seriously, these two are hawt AF together!

We’ve recently reported a ton of stories about just how over-eager Kourt and Travis are to share the physical side of their love with the world. So it’s very clear the honeymoon phase is still going strong for this forty-something pair, because they’re sure giving off the impression that they are f**king like rabbits! Bitey ones! LOLz!

Though we don’t know much about the desert locale where this all went down — and Kourtney’s Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon suggest the couple is road-tripping back home — it doesn’t matter much. Wherever they go, the Poosh founder and her heavily-inked new man appear to be getting closer together as time moves on! Could they be on their way to a forever type of love?? Or is it just lust?!

Of course, that continues to come at the expense of Kourt’s co-parenting relationship with ex Scott Disick, though something tells us she may not think that’s such a bad thing considering how smitten she is with Barker. Things seem to be much the same on Travis’ side, with his ex Shanna Moakler seriously feeling left behind now that the drummer has his claws fully into the famous first family of Calabasas!

What do U make of Travis and Kourtney’s clear chemistry and red-hot relationship, Perezcious readers?? Think this thing has staying power beyond all this early lust?!

How long until they say f**k it and start an OnlyFans to sell pics of their really hot and heavy bedroom action?! (OK, just kidding about that one! Mostly…)

Sound OFF about Kourt and Travis and everything swirling around ’em with your opinion down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]