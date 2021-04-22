Travis Barker's Flashy PDA With GF Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Hurtful' To Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler

Both Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian may be on cloud nine with each other right now, but life is decidedly not nearly as sweet for their respective exes!

Of course, we’ve been reporting on Scott Disick‘s recent (and growing) struggles with seeing Kourt swept off her feet so completely by another man. And now, we’re hearing Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler isn’t a huge fan of this flashy love, either. Oh, man!

According to a source who spoke to People about Moakler’s feelings and reactions to the new ‘ship, it sounds like she’s seen it all before — and is decidedly unimpressed with it this time around.

The insider revealed (below):

“Shanna’s moved on from Travis, but it’s been hurtful that everything he’s doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It’s all exactly the same. Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly, but they have a long history together. Again she’s moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her.”

Alexa, play deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo.

It’s understandable on some level that it’d be difficult to watch your ex fall in love so publicly with another person, so we get where the 46-year-old mother is coming from here. We’re just honestly curious about timing, though; after all, she and the Blink-182 drummer split back in 2008! It’s been 13 years! Isn’t there a statute of limitations on this thing?! Or nah??

It sounds like Shanna is suffering some financial insecurity, too — at least as far as the Poosh founder’s deep pockets are concerned. The former Miss USA shares daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with Barker, and while she’s thus far been cool with Kourt’s co-parenting feel, she’s not OK with the financial side.

The source explained that more, revealing how Shanna feels like she’s coming up short compared to the reality TV star’s reported practice of “buying the kids lavish gifts” from time to time:

“Shanna of course wants her children to get along with their father’s girlfriend, but [with the gifts], she feels uncomfortable. Shanna isn’t as rich and can’t compete with that.”

Ugh! No sugar coating it, that feeling must seriously suck. Money has a way of f**king up all kinds of relationships and dynamics. Tough to know how deep the “lavish gifts” go, but here’s hoping material things aren’t being used nefariously to get an edge in this co-parenting co-op!

Are U surprised by Shanna’s blunt reactions to Kourtney and Travis’ relationship, Perezcious readers? Or did you kind of expect things would get to this point, considering her history with the drummer and the presence of their own (nearly-grown) teenagers still at home?

Sound OFF with your take on Shanna, Travis, and Kourtney down in the comments (below)…

