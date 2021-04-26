Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Really Want You To Know They F**k Hard!!!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a super-healthy s*x life… and they want EVERYONE to know it, apparently!

The new couple offered up another naughty glimpse into their relationship over this past weekend, and it’s got us all hot and bothered! But is it TMI?? Or just the right amount of coy, sexy flirtation in public?!

On Saturday afternoon, the Blink-182 drummer shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing himself cuddling his adorable little French bulldog. In the caption, he wrote (below):

“Dogs never bite me. Just humans.”

Oooookay! Cute, kinda naughty, and very playful! And the pics of the adorable little bully are SUPER cute, so we love that:

Awww!

But as you can see (below), the Poosh founder took things to another level while also simultaneously proving that her emoji game is as strong as ever. Look at this, in the comments section:

OMG!

Calling all blood-suckers, Kourt and Travis are horny in public and talking about it on the timeline! And it turns out they’re into BITING!!! We need an adult! Or Robert Pattinson. LOLz!

To be honest, this is far from the first time one (or both) of these two has alluded to having a super-hot s*x life. Heck, earlier this month, the legendary drummer tagged Kourt in a separate IG photo of himself on the drum kit and wrote this caption underneath it:

“All day I dream about s*x w/you.”

Not exactly subtle! All that PDA and open s*x talk is already having an effect on each of their respective exes, so you know it’s getting more out into the open. Besides, who could forget the naughty birthday tribute post?? These two don’t leave much to the imagination!

Still, it’s not just their connection in the bedroom that has the reality TV star and the rocker connecting on cloud nine right now. Just last week, a source spoke out in the media and confirmed earlier reports we’d published about the duo dropping L-bombs on each other:

“He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her. [Kourtney] is falling for him and not holding back.”

Yeah, that much continues to be obvious! So are these two for real for real, or what?? We know there’s clearly chemistry in the bedroom thanks to all these little public flirtations… but can they keep it together for the long haul?!

Whatever ends up happening, they’re sure having fun right now! More power to ’em, we suppose!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Tony Forte/WENN]