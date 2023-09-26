Did Travis Barker Just Confirm Baby’s Name After Kourtney Kardashian Tried To Cover It Up?!

This is not a drill! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby’s name may have just been revealed!

On Sunday, the married couple threw a wonderful Disney-themed baby shower in celebration of their little one’s arrival, complete with memorabilia, a barbershop quartet, and LOTS of Mickey Mouse ears. However, it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to zero in on a possible display of Baby Barker’s name…

You see, Kourt posted a pic of a Wishing Tree she had at the cute event, upon which attendees could write letters to the little one. And in one snap she shared on her Instagram, you could see one letter in particular addressing the boy as “Baby Rocky.”

OMG!

Kourtney quickly deleted the shot after fans started making it a thing, but Travis kind of just doubled down on speculation…

On Monday, an X (Twitter) user took to the social media app to address the baby name chatter, sharing their thoughts on Rocky:

honestly Rocky is def a cute name. I’m here for Rocky Barker. @kourtneykardash @travisbarker — LizetteBelen™ (@MissLizettte) September 25, 2023

Nothing too out of the ordinary there, right? Fans will always have opinions, especially on anything Kardashian-related. However, Travis definitely put some wind in the Rocky moniker sails when he LIKED the post!!

As Perezcious readers may remember, the Blink-182 drummer and his 17-year-old daughter Alabama discussed the possibility of the name Rocky 13 in a YouTube video for Complex back in July. At the time, the teen called the name “so bad,” which Travis acknowledged, but explained the background on:

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Refresh your memory (below):

Fans also think the name could be well-suited for the couples “rocky” experience getting pregnant, and, of course, Kourt’s recent health issues.

What do YOU think of Rocky Barker, Perezcious readers?? It’s actually kind of cute, right?!

