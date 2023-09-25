Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off REAL Disney-Themed Baby Shower After Leaving Malibu Mayor 'Appalled' By Poosh Party

Kourtney Kardashian wasted no time worrying herself about the Malibu mayor!

After getting heat for supposedly lying about hosting a baby shower at a Malibu residence on Saturday — which instead turned out to be an “influencer event” for her brand Poosh — Kourtney showed up to her REAL baby shower on Sunday. As to be expected, the reality star went all out for the shindig, which was themed after the Happiest Place on Earth — Disney!

The pregnant model showed off her “special day” celebrating “baby Barker” on her Instagram Story, in which she gave fans a glimpse at the glitzy party! Unique touches included Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes (and other delicious treats), a barbershop quartet, Disney-themed flags, and Alice in Wonderland green juice. She even had a Wishing Tree and a Steamboat Willie cake.

Many family members were there to support her, including her siblings Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, who both took tons of photos to capture the awesome celebration! Their kids seemed enamored by the goodies and photo booth, too!

Unfortunately, there was one slight catch to the big day. Since Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker is home from his Blink-182 tour after catching COVID-19, the couple had to social distance! In a photo taken by his adopted daughter Atiana De La Hoya, the pair could be seen sitting by a pool off to the side while the drummer wore a mask. Kind of a bummer they couldn’t be totally present with their friends and fam! Kris Jenner, who rocked a cute blue two-piece and Mickey Mouse ears, was also in a mask at one point.

Despite the social distancing, it looked like everyone had a great time. Ch-ch-check out all the fun they got up to (below)!

The Kar-Jenners never do anything halfway! This looked so fun!! Except if you’re the mayor of Malibu, perhaps…

