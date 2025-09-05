Got A Tip?

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Laughing Off Breakup Rumors!

Breakup? What breakup?!

So, rumors have been flying around for a couple months now that Kris Jenner and her longtime partner Corey Gamble are supposedly heading towards Splitsville.

As you may remember, back in July, reports came out that Corey was allegedly getting sick of being the momager’s glorified assistant. And the two were even said to be fighting in public! But now, we’re learning that the relationship rift rumors going around online are just that: rumors. As in, not legit!

According to a TMZ report on Thursday, a source has come forward to confirm the KUWTK alum and her man are stronger than ever. Not only that, but the couple apparently has no idea where the breakup rumors came from, who started them, or why pretty much every news outlet in the celeb space picked ’em up!

As you may recall, Kris and Corey have been together for over a decade now — since 2014. And to hear this insider tell it, they are still as happy as can be. So, no matter what various lip readers might be pushing, the couple is NOT on a path apart. Plus, per that outlet’s insider, any rumors specifically about Corey wanting to get money from Kris on the way out the door are particularly incorrect.

Sooo, we guess we can discount that wild Jessica Alba report from this summer??? Okay…

Reactions, y’all? Do U buy what this source is saying? Drop your takes (below)!

