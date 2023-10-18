Kris Jenner Says She Learned Kourtney Kardashian Was Pregnant ‘On The News’ -- But Fans Say She’s Lying!

Kris Jenner found out Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant with the rest of the world? Yeah, fans are calling B.S. on that!!

In a new clip for the upcoming fourth episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which drops on Thursday, we get some inside details about how the momager learned Kourt was expecting a child with Travis Barker — or at least how she’s trying to make it seem like she found out!

In the clip, Khloé Kardashian alleges:

“My mom found out on the news. She wasn’t very happy.”

Kris herself then chimes in, jokingly admitting:

“I thought I was being Punk’d.”

However, fans aren’t quite sold… One dedicated netizen detailed why they think that just simply can’t be the case in a KarJenner Reddit thread:

“Apparently Kris found out with the rest of the world, when Kourtney held up the sign at the Blink-182 show … But you know how I know that’s all bulls**t … Kourtney had been staying off camera for their show, which was filming from February. The Blink-182 show was in June. There’s no way Kris Jenner didn’t know until then.”

Hmmm, that’s certainly an inneresting point… We don’t know for sure if the proposed shooting schedule for Kourt is accurate, but still, she had a pretty visible bump when she revealed the news at said Blink-182 show. See (below):

So did Kris not see Kourtney for MONTHS?? And no one else did? Like her sisters? Or they kept the secret from momma on purpose? It’s all too much that doesn’t add up.

Commenters quickly agreed, saying things like, “what a bunch of bulls**t she was already showing big time,” and “If it’s true then they really don’t talk to each other off camera.” However, one commenter proposed another theory:

“I wonder if they meant Kris didn’t find out that was how Kourtney was going to announce the pregnancy. Until it was done.”

Certainly a thought provoker! What do YOU believe, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments!

