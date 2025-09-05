Got A Tip?

Kristen Bell Shares Rare Family Pics To Celebrate Dax Shepard's 21 YEARS Of Sobriety!

Kristen Bell Shares RARE Family Pics To Celebrate Dax Shepard's 21 Years Of Sobriety! LOOK!

Dax Shepard has hit a HUGE milestone in his sobriety!

On Instagram Thursday, Kristen Bell made an adorably sweet post celebrating her husband’s journey to sobriety by announcing he’s been clean for 21 years! Wow, his sobriety is old enough to drink! What, we’re not saying it should

Back in 2004, the Hit and Run star set out to turn away from his addiction for good — and now he’s made it this far. In the caption, his wife of 11 years proudly wrote:

“This is what 21 years of sobriety looks like. Lots of hugging. Hugging everyone and everything. Hugging life. Thank you for getting sober, @daxshepard. I am eternally grateful to have you. We all are

Aww!

Related: Kristen & Dax Let Their Daughters Curse! Here’s Why!

In the carousel of intimate family photos, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star shared a look at their life behind-the-scenes. Including some super rare pics of their daughters, 10-year-old Delta and 12-year-old Lincoln! Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
dax Shepard celebrates 21 years sober
We LOVE this!

In the comments of the post, Dax joked:

“Well this is a low blow. Even for you. Makin’ a guy cry when he can’t turn to booze?!?!”

LOLz!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

As you may remember, back in 2020, he admitted on his Armchair Expert podcast that he’d relapsed into taking pain medication after a motorcycle accident. This all happened when he met the milestone of 16 years of sobriety, but he clearly didn’t let that hiccup stop him from continuing on his journey. It’s obvious his family and his loved ones are such a strong support system and so proud of him. So heartwarming.

Congratulations to Dax! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kristen Bell/Instagram]

Sep 05, 2025 14:00pm PDT

