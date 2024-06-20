Kristen Bell Reveals The DIRTY Thing Dax Shepard Did To Snag Her! 

These two!! On Wednesday’s episode of the SiriusXM podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes), Kristen Bell revealed the wild way Dax Shepard won her over!

The actress recalled meeting the Armchair Expert podcast host at a party for mutual friend Shauna Robertson, who produced the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall. But on that first night NO sparks were flying, she shared:

“All I remember from that night was, ‘That guy from Jackass talks so much.’ He didn’t know who I was either and obviously he was not on Jackass, he was on Punk’d, but I didn’t know that at the time, and then we had no chemistry that night.”

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus Feels ‘More Relieved Every Day’ After Leaving Firerose

They later stumbled into each other at an L.A. Kings hockey game — where the Parenthood alum REALLY made his feelings clear! At the time, Kristen was into a mutual friend named Michael, who she planned to hit up… until Dax swooped in! She dished:

“But I knew Michael and I was like, ‘All right, we’re, we’re back on the, we’re single. We haven’t been single in years. This is gonna be great. I’m gonna go over and flirt with Michael.’ Thank god, Michael, because it, you know, made the rest of my life. Michael had something else to do and was talking to someone else and Dax came up to me and I was like, ‘Oh, you were at Shauna’s dinner,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s right. I remember you vaguely.’”

She continued:

“I was chewing gum and he said, ‘Do you have any more gum?’ and I said, ‘No, just this,’ and I kind of coyly took it out of my mouth. […] And he grabbed it from me, and he goes, ‘I’ll take it,’ and then he put it in his mouth, and I was like, ‘This guy wants to f**k me.'”

OMG!!

That went from zero to 100 real fast! What a way to win a girl’s heart. LOLz! But this is Kristen and Dax, of course they’d have a funny start to their love story. Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Dax Shepard/Instagram]