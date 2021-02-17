Kristen Wiig Revealed Her Twins' Names In New Movie Credits!

Best baby name reveal ever!

Kristen Wiig may steal the show in her new comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, but she seemingly shines a quick spotlight on her twin babies in the film’s credits. Fans have recently noticed that in the “special thanks” section, one line reads:

“Avi, Luna & Shiloh.”

Ooooh. We see what you did there, momma!

“Avi” is obvi a shout out to her hubby Avi Rothman, with whom the 47-year-old actress welcomed twins via surrogate in January 2020. So it’s safe to presume that Luna and Shiloh are the names of her little babes!

The SNL alum has yet to confirm the apparent reveal, but fans are quite convinced, seeing as the next names in the credits, Grace Lovestedt and Vincent Lovestedt, are the children of Wiig’s co-star and co-writer Annie Mumolo.

That’s more than enough evidence to satisfy us! What do you think about this sly shout out, Perezcious readers?

