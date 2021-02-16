Got A Tip?

Kit Harington

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome First Child Together! It's A...

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s little wildling has arrived!

The Game of Thrones stars have officially welcomed their first child together, and have confirmed the news by stepping out with the newborn in London on February 16. Neither actor has publicly commented on the news, but Kit’s rep confirmed to E! News that he and Rose welcomed a baby boy and are “very very happy!”

This precious milestone comes over two years after the on-screen and off-screen lovers tied the knot in Scotland after dating on and off since 2012. A source said at the time:

“The wedding was perfect. Family and friends were elated for Rose and Kit. It was a day of love and celebration and you could see it on everyone’s faces.”

We couldn’t be happier for the growing family!

Feb 16, 2021 12:32pm PDT

