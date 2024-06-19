Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Yes, She Got Breast Implants After Nursing 3 Kids

Kristin Cavallari isn’t trying to hide anything out here!

The Laguna Beach alum posted a clip Tuesday of the upcoming episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast. In the Instagram preview, she casually mentions having her “boobs done twice.”

So a follower who was perplexed by the statement — apparently they thought they knew all about her cosmetic history — questioned:

“I thought she just got a breast lift?”

Kristin hopped on to clarify exactly what she’s gotten done, explaining:

“I did both after breastfeeding.”

KCav shares two sons and a daughter — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. Clearly nursing three kids took its toll, and she chose to get a little work done. All good, right?

Well, she also got pretty salty about folks acting like she had been hiding something previously! She complained:

“Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves. I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever.”

Let’s be honest, indeed! KCav is talking about back in 2022 when she opened up about her lift during a social media Q&A:

“Gonna keep it real with y’all. Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids.”

Hmm. One can see how followers might have thought after saying “gonna keep it real” she would have told the whole truth there and not left anything out. But like she said, it was her prerogative to keep them abreast of any procedures in the first place! She wasn’t asked directly about surgery specifics, so she waited until she felt more comfortable bringing it up. Who can blame her, right?

Certainly her hunky 24-year-old boyfriend Mark Estes is good with the results…

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram.]