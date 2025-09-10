Kristin Cavallari Announces Podcast 'Hiatus' & Pause On All Social Media -- Here's Why!

It’s a sad day for Let’s Be Honest podcast fans!

Kristin Cavallari is entering a new era in her life, as she announced on her Tuesday podcast episode titled “It’s Not Goodbye, It’s See You Soon”. That title is more than ominous… It really is her farewell!

While chatting to her fans, she explained this is a new “rebellious” phase:

“I’ve been in a sort of weird, interesting energy. I feel like this is a turning point for me in my life. I’m living in this very excited energy. I’m feeling a little rebellious.”

What does this rebellion entail? Getting off the internet! That first means getting rid of her socials! She continued, explaining her decision to delete TikTok off of her phone:

“I’m in this mode right now of realizing that I get to control what comes into our lives. We get to filter and decide what we want in our lives. Who has access to us. Who gets to give an opinion in our lives. And I think what I realized with TikTok, in particular, is that you’re constantly being bombarded with information and different people’s opinions … Even if you don’t feel like you’re taking it in, on a subconscious level, we are absorbing this information.”

She isn’t wrong! And it’s important to know yourself and how harshly that affects you.

That’s not the only thing the Laguna Beach alum is doing to protect her peace, though. She revealed she got a whole new cell number, too:

“These things [deleting TikTok and changing my number] go hand in hand. I’ve just decided protecting my peace is the most important thing for me.”

Continuing, Kristin explained she got in a “funk” after the premiere of her recent show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour:

“I’ve just felt really accessible … Between filming the show, there’s a lot of people’s opinions involved in that whole process, to then going on the press circus for it, and doing interviews, and constantly being bombarded with all these different energies and people’s opinions. And, unfortunately for me, my TikTok, I am my own algorithm. I get fed a lot of these videos about me and it drives me crazy.”

We can imagine! That can’t be easy on self-image…

And the fashion designer agrees — she says social media “makes us question everything we are doing in our life” and has hindered our ability to “listen to ourselves”:

“The phone is definitely a numbing agent … I was very selective with who I gave my new number to.”

How did she decide who got her new number, though? She said she went through her recent texts, and anyone who had been in contact with her was who got it. As for everyone else, she said:

“I figure if someone is important to me and is supposed to be in my life, they’ll figure out how to get a hold of me.”

She also mentioned how she felt like a lot of people “who had access to me that I didn’t want to have access to me” was messing with her peace. She says she had the same phone number for five years, following her messy split from Jay Cutler.

But then there’s the BIG one…

The 38-year-old mom of three announced her podcast would be going on a “hiatus” along with her social media break:

“I don’t know exactly how long [I’ll be gone]. I will, of course, keep you guys updated through social media and then the podcast. You will of course get those updates.”

She did at least reveal her comeback project — she’s going to be rewatching The Hills when she returns to the pod! She teased:

“I’ve already done the first two, and oh my god, I am having so much fun doing it.”

At least fans have something to look forward to when she eventually returns! Kristin wrapped up by saying:

“I hope you guys know that your support with everything I do, especially this podcast, is so incredible. It really means the world to me. I just feel very lucky that I am able to have a podcast and speak directly to you guys.”

Watch the full episode (below):

What do U think about Kristin’s social media break, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Let’s Be Honest/YouTube]