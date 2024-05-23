Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her ‘Hot’ Young Boyfriend Mark Estes With New Shirtless Gym Picture! LOOK!

Kristin Cavallari knows her boyfriend is HAWT AF and isn’t afraid to show him off to the world!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself and her man, Mark Estes. In the photo, her TikToker boyfriend flaunted his muscles and abs while wearing nothing but black basketball shorts and white sneakers. Kristin stood next to him, sporting a black sports bra and a pair of high-rise leggings. And, of course, the Laguna Beach alum said what we were all thinking in the caption! She wrote:

“he’s hot”

Check out the snapshot (below):

DAMN!!!

As you know, Mark and Kristin have been dating for a couple of months now. And despite their short time together so far, things are getting serious. The two are already discussing marriage and babies! He’s already met her three kids and her mom! Kristin even took the step of introducing Mark to her Laguna Beach co-stars! Wow! So things are heating up fast between them! A source for People said the television personality is “the happiest she’s ever been” with her beau, adding:

“Everything is so good with Mark and he’s great with her kids. They have a lot of fun together. It’s honestly the happiest her friends have seen her in the past 10 years.”

Aww!!!

We cannot deny that Kristin and Mark make such a cute couple! Reactions to the gym pic? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Mark Estes/Instagram]