Christine Quinn Reunites With Selling Sunset Cast Amid MESSY Divorce & Teases THESE Summer Plans!

Wow! Christine Quinn has reunited with her Selling Sunset co-stars!

On Saturday, the former Netflix personality joined Oppenheim Group friends Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, and Davina Potratz at a White Fox Boutique party in West Hollywood. The reality stars seemed to have had a great time as they posed for pictures. Guess they’ve left their feuding in the past!

Posting some of her own HAWT photos from the event, the real estate agent took to her Instagram to share:

“ Who’s ready for hot girl summer? @whitefoxboutique I am! “

A hot girl summer is exactly what Christine needs!

She also posted a video from inside a car, taken on the same night. In it, she can be heard asking the person behind the camera, “Do we got it, Daddy?” The person replied, “We got it.” Per The Mirror, the video was initially captioned, “Now taking baby daddy applications.” The caption was later deleted. Whoa!! See (below):

They look so happy together! Could Christine be joining the show again?!? Or are they just being supportive?

As Perezcious readers know, Christine is going through a super messy divorce from her husband Christian Dumontet. Just last week, she accused her ex of using an “agent” to “effectively spy” on her, violating a temporary restraining order. She argued that he was “forcing” her and their 3-year-old son Christian out of their marital home (which she was granted permission to continue living in) by instilling “fear of strange men coming and going as they please.” Not cool!

Meanwhile, the tech entrepreneur is dealing with legal trouble after he was arrested twice following a domestic violence incident at the home. He has been charged with child abuse and assault but has denied hitting their son. It’s one of the more complicated splits we’ve seen lately, and it’s far from over. So, it’s nice to see Christine reunite with former colleagues for a night out! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]