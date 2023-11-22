Kristin Cavallari Is Actually 'Thankful' For 'F**king Hard' Marriage To Ex Jay Cutler -- But NOT For Why You Might Think!

Kristin Cavallari has no regrets about her short-lived marriage to Jay Cutler!

In a candid episode of her Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast out on Tuesday, the Laguna Beach alum was asked if she has any regrets about getting married so young. She was just 23 when she tied the knot in 2013, going on to welcome three kids (Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7) with the former quarterback before things got rocky in 2020 and they finalized their divorce last year.

No matter how things ended, the reality star (surprisingly!) would do it all over again — and it’s not just because she got three wonderful children out of the nuptials. She explained:

“No, I don’t because as cliche as it is, I really think everything I’ve gone through has made me who I am. And I mean, getting married, obviously, it got me my three kids, but it got me to Franklin, Tennessee. It ultimately led me to launch Uncommon James [her jewelry and skincare brand] because I was living in Chicago and really needed something to do. And I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I’m the most proud of professionally.”

Also, it sounds like she’s living by Kelly Clarkson‘s motto “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” since she went on:

“As you get older, I’ve always said, I feel like life is like building blocks and it all kind of really starts to make sense. I’m so thankful for my time with my ex. I mean, so thankful! It ultimately led me to finding myself. I learned a lot. There were some f**king hard times, but now that I’m on the other side of it, I’m so thankful for it. I’m thankful for it all because I find that in the most challenging times, that’s where the most growth is. So no, I really don’t regret anything in my life. Are there moments I’m maybe not proud of? Sure, but I don’t regret anything. I really don’t.”

All that said, the Very Cavallari star is crossing her fingers and hoping one of her kids doesn’t try to follow in her footsteps. Maybe then she’d have regrets?! LOLz! On why this worries her, she added:

“Am I gonna tell my kids to wait until they’re in their 30s to get married? Yeah, probably. Just because you change so much. We change so much, guys. Think about it. I’m 36, I’m almost 37. I don’t even know who I was at 23. I am a completely different person, and yes, there’s things about me that are the same, but I’m a different person. And I think my goal in life is to continuously be evolving and growing. I guess it’s really about finding someone that you can evolve and grow with, but it’s hard when you’re that young to find that. Or at least it was for me.”

Fair enough! But at least through this unexpected divorce she’s teaching her kids it’s okay to make a change if they do find themselves in an unhealthy relationship. The fact she can even look back fondly on her messy marriage proves she’s done a lot of healing since the split! So, that’s great! While Kristin’s yet to find someone new, she is out on the dating field again as her ex has quietly moved on.

