Kyle Chrisley Thumps The Bible, Warns To ‘Not Judge’ After Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentencing

Kyle Chrisley is speaking out in defense of his parents.

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been wrapped up in a tax evasion and bank fraud scandal for a while now — the two were found guilty back in June and on Monday were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison (Julie got the lesser sentence of seven years, while Todd is taking the brunt with 12 years). While the spouses are busy sticking to their pleas of innocence, Todd’s eldest — and formerly estranged — son Kyle is weighing in.

In a Tuesday Instagram story post, the 31-year-old fell back on the Bible, writing:

“Matthew 7: 1-3. ‘Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.’”

The verse continued:

“‘Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?’”

Wow, this family is really leaning hard on faith to get them through the tumultuous times! Which is to say, they’re twisting Bible verse to blast the “haters.” As if we’re all being hypocritical for saying “don’t commit tax fraud.” Sigh.

Meanwhile his parents seem to be in COMPLETE denial, and are hoping their faith will somehow suddenly sway the entire situation in their favor… As we previously reported, the reality stars’ attorney, Alex Little, told multiple outlets in a statement Tuesday:

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Yeah, something tells us evidence will outweigh faith in this situation. Earlier this month, Todd opened up about the role religion has played in his handling of the trial during a episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions:

“Through the grace of God, that’s how I’m doing it. Through the grace of God, because I have accepted — this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y’all — that Todd doesn’t know everything but God does and that Todd’s way may not be God’s way and that’s because God’s way is better.”

He added at the time:

“I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior and with you [Julie]. I’m grateful for my marriage. You know when I pray, I always say ‘God, thank you for my relationship with you. And thank you for my wife, my children.’ But I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the Holy Spirit making me aware that I am right here. I’m right beside you. I’m working with you. I’m working for you.”

He’s working for God? OMG, did he embezzle money from the almighty?? LOLz!

