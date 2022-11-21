Todd & Julie Chrisley's Teen Son Grayson Rushed To The Hospital Following Scary Car Accident!

Grayson Chrisley has been involved in a scary car accident…

Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s son was driving down I-65 in Nashville last Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when he quickly approached a traffic standstill. According to police, the 16-year-old slammed his Ford F-150 into the rear of a stopped Dodge truck. Law enforcement asked the Chrisley Knows Best star to recall what exactly happened, but he apparently couldn’t, possibly due to a head injury. He was rushed to the hospital shortly after.

TMZ acquired photos of the cars and crash site, which show the 16-year-old’s vehicle with a smashed windshield, completely mangled front bumper and grille, and a cracked hood, while the Dodge truck suffered significant rear-end damage. The driver of the other car was apparently injured in the incident, but refused medical attention.

Police told the outlet both pickup truckers were towed from the scene, and no arrests were made, nor chargers or citations filed.

We hope Grayson will be all right soon! We all know the Chrisley family is in enough trouble as it stands…

