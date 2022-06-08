They're F**ked! Todd & Julie Chrisley Found Guilty Of Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion!

It’s looking real bad for Todd and Julie Chrisley!

On Tuesday, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion and could soon be facing up to 30 years behind bars.

According to a court clerk for the northern district of Georgia, the couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty on related charges, including aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.

Related: Todd’s Former Business Partner Claims They Had Gay Affair

A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled just yet, but the Chrisleys will stay on home detention until that hearing. Todd’s lawyer Bruce Morris told TMZ:

“We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal.”

As we reported, the Chrisleys and their accountant were indicted back in 2019, with prosecutors alleging they defrauded banks by obtaining millions of dollars in loans. Moreover, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they cheated the government by actively evading federal income taxes.

The indictment accused Todd of working with a partner to make it look like one of his bank accounts had $4 million. In reality, they actually didn’t even have an account at that bank at the time.

The reality stars have maintained they’ve done nothing wrong. Do U think the Chrisleys can get themselves out of this mess?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]